Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 29.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

