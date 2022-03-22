Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $71.88.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.