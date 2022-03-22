Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $71.88.
