Kristian Dagsaan Sells 33,707 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,597.20.

CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.