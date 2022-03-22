Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

