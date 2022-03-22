L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

