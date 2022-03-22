Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 685,988 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $11.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

