Lam Research Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $33.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $33.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $536.86 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.95 and a 200 day moving average of $608.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

