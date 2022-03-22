Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 497,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.66. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

