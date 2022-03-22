Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

