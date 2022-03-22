Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,811 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

