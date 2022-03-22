Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

