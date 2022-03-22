Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

