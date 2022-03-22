LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of LFST opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.