Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $75.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,625,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

