Linker Capital Management Inc. Invests $767,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Linker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $160.95.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

