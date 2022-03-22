Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $81,047.66 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.74 or 0.99723940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00066927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

