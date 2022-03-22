Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

TSE LAC opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.38. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

