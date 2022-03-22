LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT Lowered to $8.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVOX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.98 on Monday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LiveVox by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.