Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

