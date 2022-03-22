Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128,583 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. 9,438,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

