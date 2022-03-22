Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $838,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock worth $292,845,365. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.