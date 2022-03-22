Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.