Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $9.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 507,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,022. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

