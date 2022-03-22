Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives $345.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LNEGY remained flat at $$40.00 on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3538 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

