Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total transaction of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,520.

Patrick Kelly Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

