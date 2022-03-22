Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $34.40 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

