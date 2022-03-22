Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

