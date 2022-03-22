Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAKSY. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.63.

MAKSY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,975. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

