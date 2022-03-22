Markston International LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

