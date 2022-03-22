Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 807,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

