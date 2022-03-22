Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $536.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.95 and its 200 day moving average is $608.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

