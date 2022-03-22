Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.57 and its 200 day moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

