Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $211.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

