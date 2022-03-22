McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $299.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.27. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

