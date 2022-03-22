MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDXH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MDxHealth stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. MDxHealth has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.