MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $344,000.
