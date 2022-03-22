Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Loop Capital

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.71 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

