Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $4,208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

