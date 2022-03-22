Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers Purchases 12,145 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

