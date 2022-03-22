MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.