Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.14 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

