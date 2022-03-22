Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 109.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.08. 34,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,694. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.03 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

