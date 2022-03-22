Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $571.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $571.00 and last traded at $556.15, with a volume of 2157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $532.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.15.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 97.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

