Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $40,782,484. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

