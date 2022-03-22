Momo (MOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MOMO stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momo stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Momo Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Momo worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

