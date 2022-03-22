Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

