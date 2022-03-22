MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $18.01 on Tuesday, hitting $408.51. 27,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,114. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.62. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

