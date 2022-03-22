MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $450.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $345.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MDB stock opened at $390.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.62. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

