Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.96. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 26 shares traded.
GLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
