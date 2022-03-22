Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.96. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

