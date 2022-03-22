Morgan Stanley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $60.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

PLUG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 15,810,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,873,492. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

